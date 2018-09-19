Brokerages Anticipate Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (VIPS) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) will report $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vipshop’s earnings. Vipshop posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Vipshop will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vipshop.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.73. Vipshop had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. CLSA upgraded Vipshop from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vipshop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.65.

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. Vipshop has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $19.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.77.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,531,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 947,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,740,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 210,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 127,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 73,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men shoes for casual and formal occasions; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

