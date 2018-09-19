Brokerages Anticipate Sunoco LP (SUN) to Post $0.60 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sunoco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.78. Sunoco reported earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to $0.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Sunoco had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley set a $32.00 target price on shares of Sunoco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sunoco from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sunoco in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Sunoco from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sunoco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.87.

SUN stock opened at $28.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.07. Sunoco has a fifty-two week low of $24.46 and a fifty-two week high of $33.11. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution and retail sale of motor fuels primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It serves convenience stores and commission agent locations, contracted independent convenience store operators, and other commercial customers.

