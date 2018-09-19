Brokerages Anticipate Select Bancorp Inc (SLCT) to Announce $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Select Bancorp’s rating score has improved by 66.7% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $14.75 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Select Bancorp an industry rank of 195 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Select Bancorp alerts:

Separately, FIG Partners upgraded shares of Select Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th.

SLCT traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $12.68. 4,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.82 million, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.17. Select Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $14.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.16 million for the quarter. Select Bancorp had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 7.37%. analysts predict that Select Bancorp will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Alan Jeffries bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $42,000 over the last quarter. 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLCT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Select Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Pwmco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Select Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Select Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Institutional investors own 31.65% of the company’s stock.

Select Bancorp Company Profile

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Bancorp (SLCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Select Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.