Brokerages Anticipate NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NGL Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.06. NGL Energy Partners reported earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NGL Energy Partners.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.93). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion.

NGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

NGL stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $11.30. The company had a trading volume of 23,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,411. NGL Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, Director John T. Raymond purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO H Michael Krimbill purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $233,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 128.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 112,563 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $5,398,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in NGL Energy Partners by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,986 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 231,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 84,250 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

