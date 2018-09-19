Brokerages Anticipate Fulgent Genetics Inc (FLGT) to Announce ($0.01) Earnings Per Share

Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $5.10 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Fulgent Genetics an industry rank of 111 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

FLGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.10 target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th.

FLGT stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.40. 534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,905. Fulgent Genetics has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $5.56. The stock has a market cap of $63.25 million, a P/E ratio of -30.91 and a beta of 0.39.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 million. sell-side analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLGT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter worth $107,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 17.7% in the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 227,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 34,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 63.5% in the first quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 348,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 135,263 shares in the last quarter. 8.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

