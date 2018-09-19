Brokerages Anticipate FS Bancorp Inc (FSBW) Will Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) to post earnings of $1.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12. FS Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $4.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $17.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.43 million.

FSBW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st.

FSBW stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,506. FS Bancorp has a 12 month low of $48.16 and a 12 month high of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $210.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.43%.

In other FS Bancorp news, CEO Joseph C. Adams sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $265,381.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marina Cofer-Wildsmith sold 5,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $318,791.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,805.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,653 shares of company stock valued at $814,652 over the last 90 days. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSBW. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 312.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 28,324 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 9,408 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 814.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 13,504 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after acquiring an additional 60,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 13,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits.

