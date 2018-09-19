Brokerages Anticipate Frontier Communications Corp (FTR) to Post -$0.27 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) will report ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Frontier Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.94) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Frontier Communications reported earnings of ($0.94) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Frontier Communications will report full year earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.36). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.93) to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Frontier Communications.

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.03. Frontier Communications had a negative net margin of 12.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.10) earnings per share. Frontier Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on FTR shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Frontier Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontier Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $4.20 target price on shares of Frontier Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Frontier Communications in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Frontier Communications from $6.25 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Frontier Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FTR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,919,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331,090. Frontier Communications has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $612.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.61.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Frontier Communications by 78.2% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 23,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Frontier Communications by 843.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 15,218 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides broadband, Ethernet, traditional circuit-based, and voice services; and software defined wide area network, multiprotocol label switching, and time division multiplexing data transport and optical transport services to small, medium, and large enterprises, as well as advanced hardware and network solutions and services, and customer premise equipment.

