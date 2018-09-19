Brokerages Anticipate First Data Corp (FDC) to Post $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for First Data’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.39. First Data reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Data will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Data.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. First Data had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. First Data’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FDC shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Data from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of First Data in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on First Data from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on First Data from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of First Data in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. First Data has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.69.

First Data stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.55. The stock had a trading volume of 91,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,815,885. First Data has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $26.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

In other news, insider Jeff Shanahan sold 115,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $2,758,582.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 256,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,131,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Guy Chiarello sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $3,759,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,408,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,291,296.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 294 shares of company stock valued at $7,132 and have sold 416,432 shares valued at $10,415,596. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDC. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in First Data by 95.9% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 11,790,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,783,000 after buying an additional 5,772,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Data by 23.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,998,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,973,000 after buying an additional 5,380,509 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Data by 148.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,999,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,986,000 after buying an additional 4,773,138 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in First Data by 129.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,182,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,390,000 after buying an additional 3,492,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP boosted its stake in First Data by 36.7% in the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 10,250,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,532,000 after buying an additional 2,750,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Data

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

