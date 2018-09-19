Brighthouse Financial (BHF) vs. Prudential Financial (PRU) Head to Head Analysis

Brighthouse Financial (NYSE: PRU) and Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Prudential Financial pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Brighthouse Financial does not pay a dividend. Prudential Financial pays out 34.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Prudential Financial has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

This table compares Brighthouse Financial and Prudential Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brighthouse Financial $6.84 billion 0.76 -$378.00 million N/A N/A Prudential Financial $53.65 billion 0.78 $7.86 billion $10.58 9.47

Prudential Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Brighthouse Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.4% of Brighthouse Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.6% of Prudential Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Brighthouse Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Prudential Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Brighthouse Financial and Prudential Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brighthouse Financial -7.88% 5.58% 0.35% Prudential Financial 13.16% 9.98% 0.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Brighthouse Financial and Prudential Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brighthouse Financial 2 11 2 0 2.00 Prudential Financial 0 4 10 1 2.80

Brighthouse Financial currently has a consensus price target of $56.77, indicating a potential upside of 31.23%. Prudential Financial has a consensus price target of $116.85, indicating a potential upside of 16.60%. Given Brighthouse Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Brighthouse Financial is more favorable than Prudential Financial.

Summary

Prudential Financial beats Brighthouse Financial on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. provides a range of annuity and life insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. It offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security; and term, whole, universal, and variable life insurance products for policyholders' needs for financial security and protected wealth transfer. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Individual Solutions, U.S. Workplace Solutions, Investment Management, and International Insurance divisions. The U.S. Individual Solutions division offers individual variable and fixed annuity products to the mass affluent and affluent markets. It also provides universal, term, variable, and other life insurance products to the mass middle, mass affluent, and affluent markets. The U.S. Workplace Solutions division provides recordkeeping, plan administration, actuarial advisory, tailored participant education and communication, trustee, institutional and retail investment, and brokerage services, as well as institutional investment products to the payout annuity and stable value markets. It also provides group life; long-term and short-term group disability; and group corporate-, bank-, and trust-owned life insurance to institutional clients for employee plans and affinity groups, as well as accidental death, dismemberment, other ancillary coverage, and plan administrative services. The Investment Management division offers asset management services, such as institutional portfolio and retail funds management, private lending and asset securitization, and other structured products for public and private fixed income, public equity, and real estate, as well as commercial mortgage origination and servicing, mutual funds, and other retail services. The International Insurance division provides individual and group life insurance, retirement, and related products, as well as reinsurance products. The company offers its products and services to individual and institutional customers through its proprietary and third-party distribution networks. Prudential Financial, Inc. was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

