Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $2.02 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 385.0% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider John Murphy sold 111,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $5,178,803.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 196,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,121,817.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kathy N. Waller sold 48,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $2,246,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 200,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,323,676.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,822 shares of company stock valued at $10,027,727. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $45.93 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $41.45 and a 52 week high of $48.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.75.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 40.68% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on The Coca-Cola to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.31.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

