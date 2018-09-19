Brian Neville Skanderbeg Acquires 40,000 Shares of GFG Resources Inc (GFG) Stock

GFG Resources Inc (CVE:GFG) insider Brian Neville Skanderbeg bought 40,000 shares of GFG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$11,200.00.

Brian Neville Skanderbeg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GFG Resources alerts:

On Wednesday, September 12th, Brian Neville Skanderbeg bought 105,000 shares of GFG Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$29,400.00.

GFG opened at C$0.26 on Wednesday. GFG Resources Inc has a twelve month low of C$0.20 and a twelve month high of C$0.69.

Separately, Eight Capital reduced their target price on GFG Resources from C$1.60 to C$0.70 in a report on Thursday, September 13th.

About GFG Resources

GFG Resources Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rattlesnake Hills gold project that comprises 1,281 unpatented lode mining claims and 7 state mining leases covering approximately 33,500 acres located in Natrona County, Wyoming.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for GFG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.