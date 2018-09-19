Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI) Given a $11.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $11.00 target price on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th.

NASDAQ BCLI opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 2.02. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $5.35.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). equities research analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,299 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.56% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

