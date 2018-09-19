BP plc (BP) Holdings Increased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management raised its position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,567 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in BP were worth $6,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in BP by 88.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,103,626 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $735,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562,842 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BP by 12.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,017,112 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $852,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,870 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in BP by 377.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,937,845 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $134,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,118 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,057,544 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $413,567,000 after buying an additional 1,714,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Santander upgraded shares of BP from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.07.

NYSE:BP opened at $43.56 on Wednesday. BP plc has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $47.83. The stock has a market cap of $143.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. BP had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $75.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. BP’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that BP plc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

