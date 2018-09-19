BorgWarner (BWA) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.98-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.05. BorgWarner also updated its FY18 guidance to $4.35-4.40 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut BorgWarner from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on BorgWarner from $58.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded BorgWarner from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BorgWarner from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.73.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $42.98 on Wednesday. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $58.22. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 17.48%.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Mcgill sold 3,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $145,233.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $211,185.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,521.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles, and hybrid power transmission chains.

