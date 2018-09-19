Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) Shares Sold by Cleararc Capital Inc.

Cleararc Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Booking by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 56 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Booking by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,030.98, for a total transaction of $599,139.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,911.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,630.56 and a 1 year high of $2,228.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $20.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.34 by $3.33. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 20.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $24.39 EPS. research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 89.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BKNG. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. DA Davidson set a $1,990.00 price target on Booking and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,154.45.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

