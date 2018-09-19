Boohoo Group (BOO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Boohoo Group (LON:BOO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BOO. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Boohoo Group to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 225 ($2.93) to GBX 240 ($3.13) in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.65) price objective on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 241.40 ($3.14).

Shares of LON BOO opened at GBX 181.60 ($2.37) on Monday. Boohoo Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1.89 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 328.93 ($4.28).

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

