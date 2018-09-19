BNP Paribas (BNP) Given a €69.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BNP. Royal Bank of Canada set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($91.86) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. HSBC set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €67.01 ($77.92).

Shares of BNP Paribas stock opened at €62.45 ($72.62) on Tuesday. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 1 year high of €69.17 ($80.43).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. The company operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services; and Corporate and Institutional Banking. It offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

