Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.22.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday, August 1st.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $1,411,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,603,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,258,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,808,000 after purchasing an additional 176,652 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,559,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 436,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,734,000 after purchasing an additional 119,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1,015.8% during the 1st quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 111,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after purchasing an additional 101,575 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BPMC opened at $70.96 on Wednesday. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $57.44 and a 12-month high of $109.00. The company has a current ratio of 12.36, a quick ratio of 12.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.70. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 32.61% and a negative net margin of 326.99%. The company had revenue of $41.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was up 602.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V mutations, that are drivers of cancer and proliferative disorders, including gastrointestinal stromal tumors and systemic mastocytosis; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

