BlueMountain Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Federated Investors Inc (FII)

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 479.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 22,200 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Federated Investors were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FII. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Federated Investors by 123.9% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Farrell bought 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,567,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,150 shares in the company, valued at $920,178. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federated Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price target on shares of Federated Investors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Federated Investors in a research report on Sunday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Federated Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE FII opened at $24.33 on Wednesday. Federated Investors Inc has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $36.76. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59. Federated Investors had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The firm had revenue of $256.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Federated Investors’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

