BlueMountain Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 38,941 Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMRX)

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $333,013,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $130,351,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $95,312,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $42,390,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $38,076,000. 32.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMRX. ValuEngine lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. B. Riley began coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.57.

NYSE:AMRX opened at $23.46 on Wednesday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.38.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $462.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.82 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 52.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bryan M. Reasons sold 11,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $276,657.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikita Shah sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $1,173,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through Generic and Specialty Pharma divisions. The company's generics portfolio includes approximately 200 product families marketed in various dosage forms, such as solid oral doses comprising tablets, capsules, and powders; liquids; sterile injectables; nasal sprays; inhalation and respiratory products; ophthalmics; films; transdermal patches; and topicals, as well as soft gel, complex molecule, and drug-device combinations.

