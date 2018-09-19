Blue Bird (BLBD) Stock Price Up 0%

Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD)’s share price rose 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.95 and last traded at $25.80. Approximately 9,007 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 68,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.80.

BLBD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Roth Capital set a $24.00 price target on Blue Bird and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $688.62 million, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.13.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.26. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $314.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.90 million. equities research analysts predict that Blue Bird Corp will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Hennessy sold 27,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $636,939.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,410.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Hennessy sold 8,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $183,577.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,577.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and aftermarket parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Buses and Aftermarket Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses, as well as Sigma, a bus for public transportation.

