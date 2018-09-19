BlackRock Inc. Trims Stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,777,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 49,276 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.80% of AeroVironment worth $269,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 25.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 3.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.4% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 72.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 14.0% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

In other AeroVironment news, VP Kirk J. Flittie sold 3,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $266,228.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AeroVironment stock opened at $119.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.19. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $41.53 and a one year high of $121.32.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.79. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $78.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 127.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

AVAV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on AeroVironment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub raised AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on AeroVironment from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.20.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

