BlackRock Inc. Purchases 20,827 Shares of Childrens Place Inc (PLCE)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,284,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,827 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 13.73% of Childrens Place worth $276,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 7.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 757,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,546,000 after acquiring an additional 49,555 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 309,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,891,000 after acquiring an additional 16,075 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in Childrens Place by 81.5% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 302,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,890,000 after buying an additional 135,732 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Childrens Place by 20.3% during the first quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 271,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,653,000 after buying an additional 45,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Childrens Place by 0.9% during the second quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,792,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Childrens Place stock opened at $123.40 on Wednesday. Childrens Place Inc has a 12-month low of $99.90 and a 12-month high of $161.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $448.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Childrens Place Inc will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Childrens Place’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.28%.

In other Childrens Place news, insider Jane T. Elfers sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total value of $13,493,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,091,380.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PLCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Childrens Place from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Childrens Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Childrens Place in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Childrens Place has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.08.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, accessories, footwear, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

