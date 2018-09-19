BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in Granite Construction Inc. (GVA)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,908,757 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.12% of Granite Construction worth $273,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Granite Construction during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Granite Construction during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Granite Construction during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Granite Construction during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Granite Construction during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GVA stock opened at $45.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.24. Granite Construction Inc. has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $68.58.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The construction company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $807.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.70 million. Granite Construction had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Granite Construction Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GVA shares. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Granite Construction to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Granite Construction in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Granite Construction currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.43.

In related news, Director Claes Bjork purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.25 per share, with a total value of $287,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as a heavy civil contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Large Project Construction, and Construction Materials. The Construction segment undertakes various civil construction projects focusing on new construction and improvement of streets, roads, highways, bridges, site work, underground, power-related facilities, water-related facilities, utilities, and other infrastructure projects.

