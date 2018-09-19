BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “BJ’s Restaurants’ shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. We are optimistic about the company’s growth, as diverse sales-driving efforts bolstered its top-line performance in the second quarter of 2018. BJ's Restaurants delivered positive earnings surprises in 14 out of the last 17 quarters. Results were driven by improved comps and restaurant operating margins. BJ Restaurants’ high-quality slow-roasted menu has been favoring growth in foot traffic while daily Brewhouse Specials are contributing directly to the company’s top line. Apart from menu innovation, its cost containment initiatives are improving margins. Moreover, earnings estimates for the current year have inched up over the past two months, reflecting analysts’ confidence on its future potential. However, high costs and limited international presence raise concerns.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BJRI. BidaskClub raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “$63.80” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. BJ’s Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $73.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $76.50. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.23, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.73.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.15. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $287.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick Walsh sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $759,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,127.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noah A. Elbogen sold 888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $67,532.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 301,614 shares of company stock valued at $21,777,152 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of September 4, 2018, the company owned and operated 201 casual dining restaurants located in the 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

