bitJob Achieves Market Cap of $377,417.00 (STU)

bitJob (CURRENCY:STU) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One bitJob token can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, Liquid and IDEX. In the last seven days, bitJob has traded 38.5% higher against the dollar. bitJob has a market cap of $377,417.00 and approximately $34,282.00 worth of bitJob was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005078 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000309 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00268757 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00150376 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000204 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.32 or 0.06334374 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008307 BTC.

bitJob Token Profile

bitJob’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. bitJob’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,043,991 tokens. bitJob’s official message board is medium.com/bitjob . The official website for bitJob is bitjob.io . bitJob’s official Twitter account is @BitJob_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for bitJob is /r/bitJob and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

bitJob Token Trading

bitJob can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitJob directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitJob should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitJob using one of the exchanges listed above.

