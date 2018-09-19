BitcoinZ Market Capitalization Achieves $1.62 Million (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and $130,665.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exmo, Exrates, Crex24 and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.27 or 0.01788202 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00332970 BTC.

ZenCash (ZEN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00305821 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00238016 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00045546 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00020677 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00053562 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 2,678,737,742 coins. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks/en

BitcoinZ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha, Exrates, Crex24, Graviex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

