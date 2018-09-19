Bitauto Hldg Ltd (BITA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BITA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bitauto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Citigroup downgraded Bitauto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Bitauto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bitauto in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Bitauto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th.

Get Bitauto alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bitauto by 85.0% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,374,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,200 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bitauto by 13.3% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,002,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,829,000 after acquiring an additional 117,398 shares in the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bitauto by 71.0% in the first quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 625,603 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,232,000 after acquiring an additional 259,752 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bitauto in the second quarter worth about $11,744,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bitauto by 0.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 465,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BITA traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $23.71. The company had a trading volume of 598,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,406. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Bitauto has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $54.42.

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $402.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.80 million. Bitauto had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 15.08%. sell-side analysts predict that Bitauto will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bitauto Company Profile

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Bitauto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitauto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.