BILOXI MARSH LA/SH (BLMC) & Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT) Financial Survey

BILOXI MARSH LA/SH (NASDAQ: PFLT) and Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get BILOXI MARSH LA/SH alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BILOXI MARSH LA/SH and Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BILOXI MARSH LA/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital 0 1 3 0 2.75

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential downside of 5.66%. Given Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital is more favorable than BILOXI MARSH LA/SH.

Dividends

BILOXI MARSH LA/SH pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital pays out 110.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.1% of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BILOXI MARSH LA/SH and Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BILOXI MARSH LA/SH -18.15% N/A N/A Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital 48.08% 7.86% 4.71%

Volatility & Risk

BILOXI MARSH LA/SH has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BILOXI MARSH LA/SH and Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BILOXI MARSH LA/SH $100,000.00 210.65 -$670,000.00 N/A N/A Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital $59.50 million 8.63 $36.32 million $1.10 12.05

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has higher revenue and earnings than BILOXI MARSH LA/SH.

Summary

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital beats BILOXI MARSH LA/SH on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BILOXI MARSH LA/SH

Biloxi Marsh Lands Corporation explores for and develops oil and gas properties in Louisiana and Texas. The company owns approximately 90,000 acres of marsh lands located in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved reserves of approximately 4.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas, approximately 101 thousand barrels of oil, and approximately 26.6 thousand barrels of natural gas liquids. Biloxi Marsh Lands Corporation was founded in 1936 and is based in Metairie, Louisiana.

About Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S. companies. The fund typically invests between $2 million and $20 million. The fund also invests in equity securities, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments. It primarily invests between $10 million and $50 million in investments in senior secured loans and mezzanine debt. It seeks to invest in companies not rated by national rating agencies. The companies if rated would be between BB and CCC under the Standard & Poor's system. The fund invests 30% is invested in non-qualifying assets like investments in public companies whose securities are not thinly traded or do not have a market capitalization of less than $250 million, securities of middle-market companies located outside of the United States, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, private equity, securities of public companies that are not thinly traded, and investment companies as defined in the 1940 Act. Under normal conditions, the fund expects atleast 80 percent of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes to be invested in Floating Rate Loans and investments with similar economic characteristics, including cash equivalents invested in money market funds. It expects to represent 65 percent of its portfolio through senior secured loans. In case of floating rate loans, it holds investments for a period of three to ten years.

Receive News & Ratings for BILOXI MARSH LA/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILOXI MARSH LA/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.