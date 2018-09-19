BidaskClub Upgrades Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) to Hold

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GOGL. ValuEngine raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Golden Ocean Group stock opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. Golden Ocean Group has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -467.50 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 17th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $140.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.87 million. equities research analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the second quarter valued at about $184,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 50.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 20,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter valued at about $511,000. 22.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

