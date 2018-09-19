BidaskClub Lowers Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

VRTS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Virtus Investment Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Sandler O’Neill set a $140.00 target price on Virtus Investment Partners and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTS opened at $118.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $870.33 million, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.49. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52 week low of $106.55 and a 52 week high of $138.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 27.62 and a current ratio of 27.62.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The closed-end fund reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $132.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.07 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Virtus Investment Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 2,564 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,072 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 9,490 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,963 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

