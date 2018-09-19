BidaskClub Lowers NxStage Medical (NXTM) to Sell

NxStage Medical (NASDAQ:NXTM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised NxStage Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised NxStage Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ:NXTM opened at $28.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.05 and a beta of -0.04. NxStage Medical has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $28.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in NxStage Medical by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,450 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in NxStage Medical by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,847 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. CQS Cayman LP raised its holdings in NxStage Medical by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. CQS Cayman LP now owns 21,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in NxStage Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in NxStage Medical by 714.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NxStage Medical

NxStage Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for patients suffering from chronic or acute kidney failure. Its primary product includes the System One, a portable hemodialysis system, which is used primarily for home hemodialysis and a range of dialysis therapies to deliver in the home setting.

