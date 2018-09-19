BidaskClub Downgrades Heritage Commerce (HTBK) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

HTBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Brean Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Monday, August 27th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $15.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.11 million, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.49. Heritage Commerce has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $18.10.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $32.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 15.63%. equities research analysts predict that Heritage Commerce will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 9th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.00%.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.82 per share, with a total value of $74,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the first quarter valued at $165,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the first quarter valued at $182,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the first quarter valued at $189,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the second quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Hancock Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the first quarter valued at $272,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

