BidaskClub Downgrades Athersys (ATHX) to Sell

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATHX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athersys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Athersys in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th.

Get Athersys alerts:

Shares of Athersys stock opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $263.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of -0.65. Athersys has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $3.09.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.82 million. Athersys had a negative net margin of 106.99% and a negative return on equity of 61.52%. equities analysts predict that Athersys will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William Lehmann, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $28,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 517,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,661.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laura K. Campbell sold 28,868 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $58,024.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 590,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,752.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,088 shares of company stock worth $149,487. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Athersys by 214.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 47,339 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Athersys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Athersys by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 84,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Athersys by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 439,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Athersys by 377.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 457,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 361,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.