Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB) Position Boosted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 947.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,864 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHLB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,464,477 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $221,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793,131 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5,532.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 373,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,181,000 after buying an additional 367,043 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,616 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,522,000 after buying an additional 240,647 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 958.9% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 160,372 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after buying an additional 145,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,668,164 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $148,928,000 after buying an additional 138,069 shares in the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BHLB shares. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Cowen upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Compass Point downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.07.

BHLB stock opened at $42.20 on Wednesday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $121.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.23 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 8.02%. research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.43%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.