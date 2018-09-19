Berenberg Bank Downgrades Cybg (CYBG) to Hold

Cybg (LON:CYBG) was downgraded by Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday. They presently have a GBX 350 ($4.56) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CYBG. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cybg in a research note on Monday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cybg to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 270 ($3.52) to GBX 310 ($4.04) in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 313 ($4.08).

Get Cybg alerts:

Cybg stock opened at GBX 329 ($4.29) on Monday. Cybg has a one year low of GBX 257.10 ($3.35) and a one year high of GBX 341.60 ($4.45).

CYBG PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B brands in the United Kingdom. The company operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, invoice finance, and financing capital equipment purchases.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Cybg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.