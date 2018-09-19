Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $915,000 Stake in Boeing Co (BA)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 17.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,727 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.4% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,349 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,182,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. TNB Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.6% in the second quarter. TNB Financial now owns 9,397 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 17.8% in the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 993 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 9.5% in the second quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BA opened at $363.58 on Wednesday. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $251.17 and a 12 month high of $374.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.65. The firm has a market cap of $206.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The aircraft producer reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.12). Boeing had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 2,344.87%. The business had revenue of $24.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.81%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, August 13th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Boeing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.60.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

