Beigene Ltd (BGNE) Shares Bought by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 11.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 158,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,080 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Beigene were worth $24,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Beigene by 5,558.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beigene by 1,874.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 9,862 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Beigene by 43.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Beigene by 39.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,939,000 after buying an additional 142,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Beigene by 105.2% in the second quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 11,959,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,584,000 after buying an additional 6,130,395 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beigene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Beigene in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $200.00 price target on shares of Beigene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beigene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $160.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of -72.09 and a beta of 0.62. Beigene Ltd has a 1-year low of $77.54 and a 1-year high of $220.10. The company has a current ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.12) by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $52.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.53 million. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 75.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 5279999900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.52) EPS. research analysts predict that Beigene Ltd will post -10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Amy C. Peterson sold 5,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.12, for a total transaction of $975,653.28. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,661 shares in the company, valued at $788,268.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 5,814,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $108.00 per share, for a total transaction of $627,922,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 16,679 shares of company stock worth $2,808,018 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Beigene Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancer; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

