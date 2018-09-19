Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
According to Zacks, “Bed Bath & Beyond topped the sector in the past month driven by solid surprise trend, marking third consecutive earnings and sales beat in first-quarter fiscal 2018. Further, strong performance at its customer-facing digital networks and progress in transformation plan drive optimism. It is also on track with its three-year financial goals of achieving comps growth from fiscal 2018; moderating declines in operating profit and earnings per share in fiscal 2018 and 2019; and improving earnings per share by fiscal 2020. However, the company's bleak earnings outlook for fiscal 2018 is a concern. It is witnessing soft comps for a while now due to decline in stores transactions. Its eight-quarter long trend of strained margins due to higher shipping and coupon, as well as SG&A expenses also remains a headwind. Investments in customer value proposition and constant shift to digital channels are likely to hurt gross margin in fiscal 2018.”
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $20.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush set a $18.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.
Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.
In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, insider Eugene A. Castagna sold 25,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $520,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,585,746.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Towle & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 35.4% during the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,809,040 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,045,000 after acquiring an additional 472,860 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter worth $1,436,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter worth $406,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 696.6% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 172,136 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,858,000 after buying an additional 150,527 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 611.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,326 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Bed Bath & Beyond
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.
