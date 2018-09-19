BCE (BCE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $51.84

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$51.84 and last traded at C$51.90, with a volume of 790755 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$52.63.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BCE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BCE from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Desjardins dropped their price objective on BCE from C$61.00 to C$60.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on BCE from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. CIBC dropped their price objective on BCE from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on BCE from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$59.06.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.83 billion. BCE had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 20.55%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.755 per share. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th.

BCE Company Profile (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.