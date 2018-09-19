BBVA Banco Frances (BFR) Trading 7.7% Higher

BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BFR)’s share price traded up 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.44 and last traded at $9.36. 839,359 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 414,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.69.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. TheStreet cut shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Santander cut shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. BBVA Banco Frances presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.64.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 870,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 8,709 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. 15.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BFR)

BBVA Banco Francés SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises, and individual customers in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company offers current, checking, and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

