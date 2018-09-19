BB&T Securities LLC Raises Holdings in AerCap Holdings (AER)

BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 75,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 41,200 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 39,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 2nd quarter worth about $509,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AER shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of AerCap from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

AerCap stock opened at $57.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $58.30.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 12.15%. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

