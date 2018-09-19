BB&T Securities LLC Increases Stake in FirstService Corp (FSV)

BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in FirstService were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of FirstService by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 921,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,043,000 after acquiring an additional 29,634 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstService in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of FirstService by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 184,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FirstService by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of FirstService by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 573,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,624,000 after acquiring an additional 189,523 shares in the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstService alerts:

FSV stock opened at $86.17 on Wednesday. FirstService Corp has a twelve month low of $62.90 and a twelve month high of $90.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 0.50.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. FirstService had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $495.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that FirstService Corp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.60%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on FirstService from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on FirstService from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub lowered FirstService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FirstService from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.67.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation provides property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment manages private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.