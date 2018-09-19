BB&T Securities LLC Grows Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH)

BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 229.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 87,074 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 218,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 24,068 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 402.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 38,846 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 136.2% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 58,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 33,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 50.4% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 31,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PXH opened at $20.92 on Wednesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $25.32.

