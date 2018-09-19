BB&T Co. (BBT) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 212,373 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BB&T were worth $11,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBT. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of BB&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BB&T by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BB&T by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 76,093 shares in the last quarter. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new position in shares of BB&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BB&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of BB&T in a report on Friday, July 20th. FIG Partners cut BB&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. B. Riley cut their target price on BB&T from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on BB&T from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of BB&T in a report on Friday, July 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. BB&T presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

In related news, insider Donta L. Wilson sold 3,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $155,577.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,662.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBT opened at $50.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.02. BB&T Co. has a 12 month low of $44.18 and a 12 month high of $56.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. BB&T had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that BB&T Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th were given a $0.405 dividend. This is a positive change from BB&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.59%.

About BB&T

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

