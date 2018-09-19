BBA Aviation (BBA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of BBA Aviation (LON:BBA) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 370 ($4.82) price target on the stock.

BBA has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on BBA Aviation in a report on Monday, September 3rd. They set a buy rating and a GBX 370 ($4.82) price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on BBA Aviation from GBX 382 ($4.98) to GBX 370 ($4.82) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 365 ($4.75).

LON BBA opened at GBX 297.20 ($3.87) on Tuesday. BBA Aviation has a 12 month low of GBX 290 ($3.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 370.40 ($4.82).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th.

In other BBA Aviation news, insider Mark Johnstone purchased 13,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 305 ($3.97) per share, with a total value of £40,415.55 ($52,644.98).

About BBA Aviation

BBA Aviation plc provides aviation support and aftermarket services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Flight Support and Aftermarket Services segments. The company operates Signature Flight Support, a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for resting and at home aircraft; technical support, line maintenance, and aircraft on ground services through Signature TECHNICAir; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management partnership to the passengers, operators, and pilots of the B&GA fleet.

