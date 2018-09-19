BBA Aviation (BBA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

BBA Aviation (LON:BBA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BBA. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.82) price target on shares of BBA Aviation in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on BBA Aviation in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 370 ($4.82) price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on BBA Aviation from GBX 382 ($4.98) to GBX 370 ($4.82) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. BBA Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 365 ($4.75).

Shares of BBA opened at GBX 294.60 ($3.84) on Wednesday. BBA Aviation has a 52-week low of GBX 290 ($3.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 370.40 ($4.82).

In related news, insider Mark Johnstone purchased 13,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 305 ($3.97) per share, for a total transaction of £40,415.55 ($52,644.98).

BBA Aviation plc provides aviation support and aftermarket services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Flight Support and Aftermarket Services segments. The company operates Signature Flight Support, a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for resting and at home aircraft; technical support, line maintenance, and aircraft on ground services through Signature TECHNICAir; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management partnership to the passengers, operators, and pilots of the B&GA fleet.

