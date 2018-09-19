Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) PT Set at €85.00 by Independent Research

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) has been given a €85.00 ($98.84) price target by stock analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BMW. Credit Suisse Group set a €126.00 ($146.51) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. equinet set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €94.00 ($109.30).

Shares of BMW stock opened at €82.67 ($96.13) on Monday. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 12 month low of €77.07 ($89.62) and a 12 month high of €97.04 ($112.84).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

