Bayer AG (BAYN) Receives €100.48 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Bayer AG (FRA:BAYN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €100.02 ($116.31).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €137.00 ($159.30) price target on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €113.00 ($131.40) price target on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th.

Shares of BAYN stock opened at €73.95 ($85.99) on Friday. Bayer has a 52-week low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 52-week high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

