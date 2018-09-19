Basilea Pharmaceutica (BPMUF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.97% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA LTD. is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, and listed on the SWX Swiss Exchange. Basilea’s integrated research and development operations are currently focused on new antibacterial and antifungal agents to fight drug resistance and on the development of dermatology drugs. Basilea’s products are targeted to satisfy high medical and patient needs in the hospital and specialty care setting. The company owns a diversified portfolio including two drugs under regulatory review (ceftobiprole and alitretinoin) and one phase-III investigational drug (isavuconazole). The company is currently building its sales and marketing organization to commercialize alitretinoin and to co-promote ceftobiprole in North America and major European countries, subject to approval. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Basilea Pharmaceutica in a report on Monday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS BPMUF opened at $56.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $728.61 million, a P/E ratio of -31.08 and a beta of 1.19. Basilea Pharmaceutica has a 52-week low of $58.76 and a 52-week high of $84.85.

Basilea Pharmaceutica Company Profile

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of bacterial and fungal infections, and oncology. It offers isavuconazole, an intravenous and oral antifungal drug for the treatment of invasive mold infections under the name of CRESEMBA worldwide.

